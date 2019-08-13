Fire damages unoccupied trailer in Madras

MADRAS, Ore. - A fire damaged an unoccupied trailer at a Madras mobile home park late Monday night, and one person at the scene was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, a fire official said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews were called out shortly before midnight to the Green Spot Mobile Home Park on Southwest Highway 97, Deputy Fire Chief Kasey Skaar said.

An engine crew arrived to find light gray smoke coming from the eaves of the trailer, with no flames visible, Skaar said, adding that they quickly knocked down the fire.

A second engine crew arrived to back up the fire attack crew, along with salvage and overhaul. Skaar said the structure is still standing, but there is smoke damage throughout the trailer.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. The person taken to St. Charles Madras for treatment of smoke inhalation may have been making sure no one was inside, Skaar said.