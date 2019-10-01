Fire damages unoccupied Sunriver home

Firefighters stopped a blaze that damaged part of a Sunriver home Tuesday morning (Photo: Sunriver Fire Department)

SUNRIVER, Ore. - A fire that apparently began at or near an outdoor hot tub damaged an unoccupied home in Sunriver Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Sunriver Fire Department was dispatched shortly before 9 a.m. to the fire at a single-story home on Topflite Lane, officials said.

The La Pine Rural Fire District also sent a crew to assist in stopping the fire, officials said. The structure sustainedd "moderate damage," according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and a loss estimate was not yet available..

Sunriver police also assisted at the scene, while the Bend Fire Department sent a crew to cover the Sunriver station.