Find farms offering pumpkins, apples with Oregon's Bounty

(Photo: Oregon Farm Bureau)

Pumpkins, apples, pears, and squash are just a few examples of the favorites of fall harvest. If you want to venture out into the beautiful countryside and buy seasonal food directly from a farmer or rancher — where do you go?

"Everyone knows where their local farmers market is, but not everyone knows where to find roadside farm stands, pumpkin patches, u-pick orchards, and harvest events. That's where Oregon's Bounty comes in," said Anne Marie Moss, Oregon Farm Bureau communications director.

Oregon's Bounty at OregonFB.org is a searchable online directory of nearly 300 family farms and ranches that sell food and foliage directly to the public.

The Oregon's Bounty website allows visitors to search for a specific agriculture product — like pumpkins or apples — and/or search for farms within a specific region of the state, such as Portland Metro, the Gorge, or the Willamette Valley. Visitors can also do a search for "u-pick" or "events" to locate those activities.

"Oregonians love farm-fresh food. Thanks to the diversity of Oregon agriculture, we can buy an enormous variety of fruits, vegetables, meat, nuts, flowers, and much more directly from the families who grew it," said Moss.

"Each of the farms listed in Oregon's Bounty are owned and operated by Farm Bureau members, who are proud of what they've grown and are happy to answer questions about what they do and how they farm," said Moss. "Fall is an ideal time to take a trip into the scenic countryside, meet a few of these family farmers, and experience Oregon agriculture firsthand."