News

Finalists named for 9th U.S. Circuit Court vacancy

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 10:09 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:09 AM PDT

Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., sent to the White House on Wednesday the names of four finalists for a vacant seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

The four finalists were chosen after review by a bipartisan selection committee comprised of attorneys appointed by Wyden, Merkley and Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore. Following interviews with eight applicants for the vacancy, each committee member ranked the candidates.

The four highest-ranked candidates from the cumulative rankings listed in alphabetical order for the Ninth Circuit vacancy are as follows: 

  • Bruce Campbell, a partner at Miller Nash Graham & Dunn and leader of the firm's appellate practice and co-leader of the firm's Oregon litigation team.
  • James Egan, Chief Judge, Oregon Court of Appeals
  • Danielle Hunsaker, Presiding Judge, Washington County Circuit Court
  • Erin Lagesen, Presiding Judge, Oregon Court of Appeals

In their letter to the White House forwarding the four names, Wyden and Merkley thanked the committee for its service and noted they are neither endorsing or implying support for any particular nomination.  

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family