Finalists named for 9th U.S. Circuit Court vacancy

Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., sent to the White House on Wednesday the names of four finalists for a vacant seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

The four finalists were chosen after review by a bipartisan selection committee comprised of attorneys appointed by Wyden, Merkley and Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore. Following interviews with eight applicants for the vacancy, each committee member ranked the candidates.

The four highest-ranked candidates from the cumulative rankings listed in alphabetical order for the Ninth Circuit vacancy are as follows:

Bruce Campbell, a partner at Miller Nash Graham & Dunn and leader of the firm's appellate practice and co-leader of the firm's Oregon litigation team.

James Egan, Chief Judge, Oregon Court of Appeals

Danielle Hunsaker , Presiding Judge, Washington County Circuit Court

, Presiding Judge, Washington County Circuit Court Erin Lagesen , Presiding Judge, Oregon Court of Appeals

In their letter to the White House forwarding the four names, Wyden and Merkley thanked the committee for its service and noted they are neither endorsing or implying support for any particular nomination.