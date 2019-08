Fiery Portland semi crash kills driver, shuts I-5 lanes

Truck driver was killed Wednesday night in fiery crash on I-5 in Portland (Photo: ODOT)

(Update: One northbound lane reopens)

A truck driver was killed in a fiery semi crash on Interstate 5 in southern Portland Wednesday night, closing northbound lanes until at least midday Thursday for replacement of a damaged sign bridge, officials said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred near the Southwest Barber Boulevard exit around 8:45 p.m., KPTV. reported. Crews put out a fire they said was sparked by the collision.

One northbound lane reopened by about 9 a.m.