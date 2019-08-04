News

US, state to assist Portland police during expected protest

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 10:42 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 12:47 AM PDT

(Update: Adds details, quotes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's U.S. prosecutor is convening meetings with federal, state and local law enforcement to help Portland police prepare for a right-wing rally and counter-protests that could become violent, a newspaper reported.

So far, no one has applied for any city permits to use Tom McCall Waterfront Park, one of the sites advertised as the gathering place for a so-called right-wing "End Domestic Terrorism" rally on Aug. 17, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported on Friday.

Oregon U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams told the newspaper that other law enforcement agencies need to step up to help Portland police get ahead of "political violence" like the kind that unfolded during a right-wing rally in June.

Similar clashes between right-wing demonstrators, many from out of state, and self-described anti-fascists who turn out to oppose them have captured national attention several times in the past two years.

On June 29, clashes between the opposing groups of protesters turned violent.

An attack on conservative blogger Andy Ngo was captured on video and went viral, prompting U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana to issue a Senate resolution singling out the Portland violence and calling for anti-fascists to be labeled "domestic terrorists." President Trump expressed his support for that idea in a tweet last week.

The upcoming rally is expected to attract far-right groups such as the Proud Boys, Oathkeepers and Three Percenters to Portland.

Rose City Antifa has issued a statement asking counter-protesters to defend Portland.

"Our efforts are centered around marshaling resources to help out the Portland Police Bureau," Williams told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

National & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

News
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history