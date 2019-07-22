Feds grant ODOT $60 million for Bend Hwy. 97 reroute

ODOT and the city of Bend continue to work on assembling funds for a major reworking of Highway 97 on Bend's north end and other related improvements (Graphic: City of Bend, link to full-size version is in related story)

WASHINGTON - The Oregon Department of Transportation and Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., announced Monday the US Department of Transportation has awarded ODOT $60.4 million in INFRA (Federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America) grant funds for the U.S. Highway 97 Bend North Corridor project to realign and reroute the congested highway at the city's north end.

"This grant is noteworthy not only because of its substantial size, but also because of the highly competitive nature of the INFRA grant program," ODOT said in a statement late Monday. "Typically, hundreds of applications are submitted each year and only a handful are awarded nationally."

Combined with the funds provided by the State Legislature in House Bill 2017, ODOT said there is now an amount of $110 million dedicated by state and federal agencies toward completion of the project. The city of Bend and Deschutes County are also contributing $5 million apiece in cash and about $34 million in associated projects.

Funds from the INFRA grant must be obligated by the fall of 2020, which means that local transportation managers can begin to implement the process to build the new highway route that will parallel the railroad tracks on the north side of the city of Bend.

"This is great news," said ODOT Acting Region 4 Manager Joel McCarroll. "Our team effort with the city of Bend and Deschutes County put us over the top on this grant."

"We never really stopped the planning process for this project, and having this award in hand means our activities will accelerate," McCarroll said.

ODOT and the city requested $66.7 million in INFRA funds. The agency said it "is committed to completing the full buildout of the project, and we will work with our local government partners to ensure that happens."

There's more information available about the US97 Bend North Corridor project at: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=14020

Walden issued a statement Monday about the grant to provide essential funding to ODOT to reroute U.S. Highway 97 north of Empire Avenue.

This project has long been a top priority for Walden's district, as the highway runs through the vast majority of the district. Rebuilding this highway will reduce traffic and make the highway safer for residents in rural communities.

The overall project has a price tag estimated at nearly $170 million. The city and ODOT were seeking $66 million, after a similar request failed to make the cut two years ago. ODOT and the city also have secured $50 million from the state Legislature for a grade-separated interchange at Highway 97 and Cooley Road.

Other key elements of the plan include realigning Highway 97 east of its existing location, near the BNSF Railway tracks, and converting that stretch of the existing highway into a business route for the many retail and other businesses in the area.

"I am thrilled that the Department of Transportation awarded the Oregon Department of Transportation grant money to rebuild Highway 97," Walden said. "I have heard from many constituents of the troubles they face when traveling on this highway. "

Moving the highway has been one of the top priorities for the second district as it widely impacts many residents in the area. This project will significantly improve freight mobility and help reduce traffic and dangers to drivers. "

"I want to thank Secretary Chao for awarding this grant and improving the lives and safety of Central Oregonians," the congressman said.