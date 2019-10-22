Hillsboro police shoot, kill man in PD parking lot
(Update: New details from police)
HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say police officers in Hillsboro, Oregon, fatally shot a man in their West Precinct parking lot.
KOIN reports that officers were in the parking lot investigating suspicious behavior between two men who were standing outside their cars in the parking lot just after 6 p.m. Monday.
One of the drivers was armed with a handgun and refused to drop it during the encounter, police said, and shots were fired.
According to police, multiple officers were involved in the shooting, however, Hillsboro PD is not specifying how many officers fired their weapons or if the armed driver used his gun.
No other details were immediately released.
