Fatal motorcycle crash closes Mt. Washington Drive
Police seek witnesses to crash, rider's travels
BEND, Ore. - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle closed a stretch of Mt. Washington Drive in northwest Bend on Saturday evening as police sought witnesses to the crash or the rider's earlier travels.
Bend police closed Mt. Washington Drive between Archie Briggs Road and Wild Rye Circle for their investigation of the crash, reported around 6:30 p.m..
Police in a tweet asked any witnesses to the crash or a motorcycle rider heading west on Mt. Washington before the crash to call the Deschutes County dispatch non-emergency line at 541-693-6911.
We'll have more details as they become available.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Politics Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Economy Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
News Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr
National & World Steve Kastenbaum/CNN
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Spencer Platt/Getty Images
News NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images
News sshepard / iStock
News Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
News USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons
News Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
News White House photo by Paul Morse
Sports Harry How/Getty Images
News cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com
News Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons