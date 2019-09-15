Fatal motorcycle crash closes Mt. Washington Drive

BEND, Ore. - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle closed a stretch of Mt. Washington Drive in northwest Bend on Saturday evening as police sought witnesses to the crash or the rider's earlier travels.

Bend police closed Mt. Washington Drive between Archie Briggs Road and Wild Rye Circle for their investigation of the crash, reported around 6:30 p.m..

Police in a tweet asked any witnesses to the crash or a motorcycle rider heading west on Mt. Washington before the crash to call the Deschutes County dispatch non-emergency line at 541-693-6911.

We'll have more details as they become available.