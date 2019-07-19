Hwy. 97 in N. Klamath County open after fatal crash

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

CHEMULT, Ore. - (Update: Hwy. 97 reopens in crash area)

A fatal crash blocked U.S. Highway 97 south of the state Highway 58 junction for several hours Thursday night, causing long traffic backups.

Oregon State Police confirmed the crash was a fatality but had no other information to provide.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. between Crescent and Chemult in northern Klamath County and reportedly involved two vehicles, a Jeep and a pickup towing a trailer.

ODOT 's TripCheck said the crash was at milepost 197, about two miles south of Highway 58, the road over Willamette Pass. The agency urged motorists to use an alternate route, if possible, and expect delays.

A motorist south of Chemult told NewsChannel 21 their vehicle had not moved in about two hours.

The ODOT website indicated the road had reopened around midnight, though traffic was still slow going.