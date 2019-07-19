News

Hwy. 97 in N. Klamath County open after fatal crash

Two vehicles collide south of Hwy. 58 jct.

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 09:56 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:31 AM PDT

CHEMULT, Ore. - (Update: Hwy. 97 reopens in crash area)

A fatal crash blocked U.S. Highway 97 south of the state Highway 58 junction for several hours Thursday night, causing long traffic backups. 

Oregon State Police confirmed the crash was a fatality but had no other information to provide.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. between Crescent and Chemult in northern Klamath County and reportedly involved two vehicles, a Jeep and a pickup towing a trailer. 

ODOT 's TripCheck said the crash was at milepost 197, about two miles south of Highway 58, the road over Willamette Pass. The agency urged motorists to use an alternate route, if possible, and expect delays.

A motorist south of Chemult told NewsChannel 21 their vehicle had not moved in about two hours.

The ODOT website indicated the road had reopened around midnight, though traffic was still slow going.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

News
Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97