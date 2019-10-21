News

Fashion event raises $55K for Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 04:09 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:09 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Following last year's debut as one of Bend's hottest new charitable events, Giving In Style held it's 2nd annual fashion show & fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 4 at Tetherow Resort. With nearly 200 patrons filling the Pavilion and nearly 30 local models strutting the runway for a great causeGiving In Style delivered an exciting evening of fun, fashion and philanthropy—all benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. 

Thanks to the generosity of its sponsors and all those who attended and donated, Giving In Style is proud to announce $55,000 was raised for our local youth.

Before the show, KTVZ's Community Affairs Director and celebrity weatherman Bob Shaw joined the festivities and took the stage along with BGCB's Executive Director Juliana Williams to lead an energetic paddle raise, which helped generate critical funding for the non-profit.

"As I stood there on stage and saw the paddles keep going up, I was flooded with emotion," said Williams. "I thought about all the kids and families we could now say ‘yes' to because of the money being raised for our scholarships."

Earlier in the evening, Giving In Style guests also had the opportunity to bid on over 40 fabulous silent auction packages and purchase raffle tickets to win a glamorous pair of diamond-and-sapphire earrings courtesy of Saxon's Fine Jewelers. To the crowd's delight, Shaw announced the winner who was thrilled and wore them immediately.

At this year's show, male & female models strutted the stage in fashions from Athleta and Banana Republic, and also showcased the latest "Bend-style" looks from local retailers including: Hot Box Betty, Jack + Millie, Lulu's, Outside In and Revolvr. Following the show, the evening's entertainment continued with another special live performance by local favorite, Precious Byrd.  The runway was filled with dancing and good times.

Giving In Style (www.givinginstyle.org) is a proud production of BendGivesBack, with support from local retailers and civic-minded businesses including presenting sponsor Kendall Audi of Bend, and generous support from Hayden Homes, C.E. LoveJoys, Cascade-Sothebys, Northwestern Home Loans, and USBank.

"My family has been involved with Boys & Girls Clubs for as long as I can remember. In every city, the Clubs offer a safe place and activities for kids in need to feel a sense of belonging and a path for personal development. I'm incredibly proud of and grateful for our community's generosity, and what we've accomplished for the benefit of our local youth," said Giving In Style co-founder, Andra von Behren.

Next year's event is tentatively scheduled for September 25, 2020
 
For more information and updates, please visit: www.givinginstyle.org
For photos, videos and community, visit: www.facebook.com/alwaysgivinginstyle and @alwaysgivinginstyle on Instagram              
 
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend
Since 1994, it has been the vision of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend to be recognized as a premiere youth organization in Bend, serving as a catalyst to create hope and opportunities for school-aged kids, inspiring success and igniting a passion for lifelong learning, good citizenship and living healthy lifestyles. It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more information or to make a donation, please visit our website at: www.bgcbend.org or call (541) 617-2877

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise