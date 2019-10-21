Fashion event raises $55K for Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

2019 ' Giving In Style' event raised funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend (Submitted photo)

BEND, Ore. - Following last year's debut as one of Bend's hottest new charitable events, Giving In Style held it's 2nd annual fashion show & fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 4 at Tetherow Resort. With nearly 200 patrons filling the Pavilion and nearly 30 local models strutting the runway for a great cause, Giving In Style delivered an exciting evening of fun, fashion and philanthropy—all benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend.

Thanks to the generosity of its sponsors and all those who attended and donated, Giving In Style is proud to announce $55,000 was raised for our local youth.

Before the show, KTVZ's Community Affairs Director and celebrity weatherman Bob Shaw joined the festivities and took the stage along with BGCB's Executive Director Juliana Williams to lead an energetic paddle raise, which helped generate critical funding for the non-profit.

"As I stood there on stage and saw the paddles keep going up, I was flooded with emotion," said Williams. "I thought about all the kids and families we could now say ‘yes' to because of the money being raised for our scholarships."

Earlier in the evening, Giving In Style guests also had the opportunity to bid on over 40 fabulous silent auction packages and purchase raffle tickets to win a glamorous pair of diamond-and-sapphire earrings courtesy of Saxon's Fine Jewelers. To the crowd's delight, Shaw announced the winner who was thrilled and wore them immediately.

At this year's show, male & female models strutted the stage in fashions from Athleta and Banana Republic, and also showcased the latest "Bend-style" looks from local retailers including: Hot Box Betty, Jack + Millie, Lulu's, Outside In and Revolvr. Following the show, the evening's entertainment continued with another special live performance by local favorite, Precious Byrd. The runway was filled with dancing and good times.

Giving In Style (www.givinginstyle.org) is a proud production of BendGivesBack, with support from local retailers and civic-minded businesses including presenting sponsor Kendall Audi of Bend, and generous support from Hayden Homes, C.E. LoveJoys, Cascade-Sothebys, Northwestern Home Loans, and USBank.

"My family has been involved with Boys & Girls Clubs for as long as I can remember. In every city, the Clubs offer a safe place and activities for kids in need to feel a sense of belonging and a path for personal development. I'm incredibly proud of and grateful for our community's generosity, and what we've accomplished for the benefit of our local youth," said Giving In Style co-founder, Andra von Behren.