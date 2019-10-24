News

Family of man who died sues Oregon Zoo, George Clinton for $5M

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 08:59 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 08:59 AM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The family of a man found dead after an Oregon Zoo concert is suing, alleging that the zoo, a contracting company and the music group didn't maintain safe conditions, and ultimately caused the man's death.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the family of Carl Stanley Ross is asking for $5.4 million in damages, as well as a jury trial.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, names defendants including Metro, the regional agency that oversees the zoo; George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic (sic); Lease Crutcher Lewis contracting company and 25 "John Does," which the suit lists as "yet-to-be-identified" people from various organizations, who the family believes share responsibility for causing Ross' death.

On Aug. 10, Ross went with a friend to the zoo to see the musical performance. On Aug. 12, a worker discovered Ross' body in the site of the zoo's new rhino habitat.

Portland Police Officer Carlos Ibarra said the case remains open as police wait for cause of death information from the medical examiner's office.

The Oregon Zoo didn't immediately return requests for comment. But in August, zoo representative Hova Najarian said the construction site wasn't accessible from the concert lawn.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


