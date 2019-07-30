Family Access Network using grant for laundry program

The Family Access Network (FAN) recently received a $500 grant from the Rotary Club of Crook County.

The funds will be used for a laundry program for low-income students attending Crook County schools who don’t have access to laundry facilities. Students who are in need of laundry assistance will receive a pre-loaded laundry card to use at Express Eco Laundromat in Prineville.

“We are so excited to partner with the Rotary Club of Crook County to provide basic hygiene needs for Prineville students. Every child should have access to clean clothes, and this grant helps ensure that.,” said Alisa Betz, FAN Foundation Board Chair.

The Rotary Club of Crook County describes themselves as “neighbors, friends, and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in our communities and around the world.” The local Crook County chapter of the Rotary International organization was chartered in 1984.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 55 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook Counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. In the 2018-19 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,300 children and family members in Central Oregon.