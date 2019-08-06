News

Family Access Network receives St. Charles Foundation grant

BEND, Ore. - St. Charles Foundation recently granted the Family Access Network $10,000 to connect children and families to essential resources in Deschutes and Crook counties.

It only costs $100 to provide one child with vital FAN services for the entire school year. These funds will ensure that 100 disadvantaged children and their family members living in poverty or experiencing homelessness receive basic necessities such as: food, a safe place to sleep, seasonally appropriate clothing, health care, and much more.

This support from St. Charles is crucial for FAN’s success in helping Central Oregon families," Executive Director Julie Lyche said. "As one of our valued partners, St. Charles is helping us provide a safety net for disadvantaged children and prevent them from falling through the cracks."

St. Charles Foundation takes their role as a community resource seriously, and partners with other local groups to ensure Central Oregonians have access to important health services when they need them most. They are proud of the contribution that their community benefit program makes to support a healthy, vibrant future for our friends and neighbors.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in January 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 55 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites to efficiently reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to critical basic-need services such as: nutritious food, safe shelter, school supplies, health care, and more.

FAN works with over 100 community partners to provide efficient services for families living in poverty so that children can stay in school and succeed.

To learn more about Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5733.

The Family Access Network offers assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. During the 2018-19 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,000 people in our community.

