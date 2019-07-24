News

Family Access Network receives $4,000 grant

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 09:45 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:45 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Family Access Network recently received a $4,000 grant from the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation for FAN advocate services at the Redmond Early Learning Center.

The funds will be used to provide 40 RELC children and their family members in need with life-changing services such as nutritious food, seasonal clothing, stable housing, health care, and much more.

We are so grateful for support from Umpqua Bank in our work to help all children succeed in life, no matter what disadvantages they face. These grant funds will be used to get essential services to young children and their family members in Redmond, said Julie Lyche, FAN executive director.

The Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation is dedicated to improving outcomes for children, pre-k through 12th grade, by advancing youth development and education initiatives. They are passionate about leveling the playing field for all children, breaking the cycle of poverty through education and making real change happen for kids. 

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 55 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook Counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. In the 2018-19 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,300 children and family members in Central Oregon.

