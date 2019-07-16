Family Access Network receives $3,000 grant

The Family Access Network (FAN) recently received a $3,000 grant from Les Schwab for FAN advocate services at Bear Creek Elementary School in Bend. Funds will be used to provide 30 Bear Creek students and their family members in need with life-changing services such as nutritious food, seasonal clothing, stable housing, healthcare, positive youth development, and much more.

"This support from Les Schwab Foundation allows us to provide FAN services for 30 students at Bear Creek for an entire year. We are so grateful to local supporters like Les Schwab as we work to mitigate poverty in Central Oregon," said Julie Lyche, FAN's executive director.

Les Schwab has been serving the community since it first opened its doors. Employees at local Les Schwab Tire Centers sponsor activities such as youth programs, helping families in need, and other events large and small. The local Les Schwab Tire Center has supported school athletics, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Special Olympics Oregon, to name a few. For over 66 years, Les Schwab has been an active member of every community it serves, earning the trust of people all over the West.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 55 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook Counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network's mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. In the 2018-19 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,300 children and family members in Central Oregon.