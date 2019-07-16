News

Family Access Network receives $3,000 grant

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 10:06 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:06 AM PDT

The Family Access Network (FAN) recently received a $3,000 grant from Les Schwab for FAN advocate services at Bear Creek Elementary School in Bend. Funds will be used to provide 30 Bear Creek students and their family members in need with life-changing services such as nutritious food, seasonal clothing, stable housing, healthcare, positive youth development, and much more.

"This support from Les Schwab Foundation allows us to provide FAN services for 30 students at Bear Creek for an entire year. We are so grateful to local supporters like Les Schwab as we work to mitigate poverty in Central Oregon," said Julie Lyche, FAN's executive director.

Les Schwab has been serving the community since it first opened its doors. Employees at local Les Schwab Tire Centers sponsor activities such as youth programs, helping families in need, and other events large and small. The local Les Schwab Tire Center has supported school athletics, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Special Olympics Oregon, to name a few. For over 66 years, Les Schwab has been an active member of every community it serves, earning the trust of people all over the West.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 55 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook Counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network's mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. In the 2018-19 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,300 children and family members in Central Oregon.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

News
Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97