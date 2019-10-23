News

Family Access Network receives $2,500 grant

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 08:03 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 08:03 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Family Access Network recently received a generous $2,500 grant from MDU Resources Foundation for FAN advocate services in Central Oregon.

Funds will be used to provide 25 children and their family members with life-changing resources such as nutritious food, seasonal clothing, stable housing, health care, and much more. One hundred percent of the individuals FAN serves are low income, living in poverty, or experiencing homelessness.

We are so excited for this support from MDU Resources Foundation. They have partnered with us for many years, and we look forward to continuing to serve local children together! said Julie Lyche, executive director.

MDU Resources Foundation strives to share its success by supporting local initiatives that strengthen communities.

Incorporated in 1983, the MDU Resources Foundation and member companies (Knife River Corporation, MDU Utilities Group, WBI Energy, Inc., and MDU Construction Services Group) aim to give back to the locations where they operate in order to make them stronger. They believe that a healthy economic and social environment is responsible for their success, and work to improve the communities where they operate.  

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 56 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. In the 2018-19 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,300 children and family members in Central Oregon.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US