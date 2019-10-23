Family Access Network receives $2,500 grant

BEND, Ore. - The Family Access Network recently received a generous $2,500 grant from MDU Resources Foundation for FAN advocate services in Central Oregon.

Funds will be used to provide 25 children and their family members with life-changing resources such as nutritious food, seasonal clothing, stable housing, health care, and much more. One hundred percent of the individuals FAN serves are low income, living in poverty, or experiencing homelessness.

“We are so excited for this support from MDU Resources Foundation. They have partnered with us for many years, and we look forward to continuing to serve local children together!” said Julie Lyche, executive director.

MDU Resources Foundation strives to share its success by supporting local initiatives that strengthen communities.

Incorporated in 1983, the MDU Resources Foundation and member companies (Knife River Corporation, MDU Utilities Group, WBI Energy, Inc., and MDU Construction Services Group) aim to give back to the locations where they operate in order to make them stronger. They believe that a healthy economic and social environment is responsible for their success, and work to improve the communities where they operate.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 56 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. In the 2018-19 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,300 children and family members in Central Oregon.