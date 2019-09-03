News

Family Access Network receives $2,500 grant

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 02:03 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 02:03 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Family Access Network recently received a $2,500 grant from The Roundhouse Foundation for FAN advocate services at Bear Creek Elementary School.

Funds will be used to provide 25 Bear Creek students and their family members in need with life-changing services such as nutritious food, seasonal clothing, stable housing, health care, and much more.

FAN is so excited to partner with The Roundhouse Foundation to bring vital resources to children and families at Bear Creek Elementary. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of local kids, said Alisa Betz, FAN Foundation board chair.

The Roundhouse Foundation supports creative projects and organizations through art, environmental conservation, social services, community leadership and education. They provide general and project support to organizations that bring creative ideas and connections to the community of Sisters, rural Oregon in general, and select international locations.

 The Roundhouse Foundation supports programs that prepare youth for a life of leadership, several of which are using innovative teaching techniques to pave the path for sustainability in our community and the world. With a passion for enriching lives in Central Oregon, The Roundhouse Foundation celebrates art and creativity.  

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 56 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. In the 2018-19 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,300 children and family members in Central Oregon.

