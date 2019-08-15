Family Access Network receives $2,500 grant

BEND, Ore. - The Family Access Network recently received a $2,500 grant from Pacific Power Foundation for FAN advocate services at Obsidian Middle School in Redmond.

The funds will be used to provide 25 children and their family members in need with life-changing services such as nutritious food, seasonal clothing, stable housing, health care, and much more.

“Pacific Power has supported FAN for years in our work to break the cycle of poverty in Central Oregon. We are grateful for their investment in Redmond children and families,” said Julie Lyche, the organization's executive director.

The Pacific Power Foundation is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. For more information, visit www.rockymountainpower.net/foundation or www.pacificpower.net/foundation.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 55 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook Counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. In the 2018-19 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,300 children and family members in Central Oregon.