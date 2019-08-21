News

Family Access Network receives $2,000 grant

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 01:39 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 01:39 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Family Access Network recently received a $2,000 grant from Wells Fargo Foundation for FAN advocate services at Bear Creek Elementary School. Funds will be used to provide 20 children and their family members in need with life-changing services such as nutritious food, seasonal clothing, stable housing, health care, and much more.

We appreciate Wells Fargo’s support for disadvantaged children and families at Bear Creek Elementary. With their help, we are making a difference in the lives of local kids,  said Julie Lyche, FAN's executive director.

Wells Fargo supports thousands of national and community-based nonprofits annually to help revitalize and strengthen communities.

Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Foundation provides monetary support, expertise, and volunteers to national and local nonprofit organizations and causes that align with their business priorities, values, and geographies.

They focus their philanthropic activities on creating long-term, strategic relationships with nonprofits and other organizations to create innovative, sustainable solutions to meet local needs.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 56 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook Counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. In the 2018-19 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,300 children and family members in Central Oregon.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert