Family Access Network receives $2,000 grant

BEND, Ore. - The Family Access Network recently received a $2,000 grant from Wells Fargo Foundation for FAN advocate services at Bear Creek Elementary School. Funds will be used to provide 20 children and their family members in need with life-changing services such as nutritious food, seasonal clothing, stable housing, health care, and much more.

“We appreciate Wells Fargo’s support for disadvantaged children and families at Bear Creek Elementary. With their help, we are making a difference in the lives of local kids,” said Julie Lyche, FAN's executive director.

Wells Fargo supports thousands of national and community-based nonprofits annually to help revitalize and strengthen communities.

Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Foundation provides monetary support, expertise, and volunteers to national and local nonprofit organizations and causes that align with their business priorities, values, and geographies.

They focus their philanthropic activities on creating long-term, strategic relationships with nonprofits and other organizations to create innovative, sustainable solutions to meet local needs.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 56 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook Counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. In the 2018-19 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,300 children and family members in Central Oregon.