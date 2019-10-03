News

Family Access Network receives $1,250 grant

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 02, 2019 08:46 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 08:46 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Family Access Network recently received a $1,250 grant from Trinity Episcopal Church for FAN advocate services in Deschutes and Crook counties.

Funds will be used to provide over 12 children and their family members in need with life-changing services such as nutritious food, seasonal clothing, stable housing, health care, and much more.

It’s so important to have local organizations like Trinity Episcopal that recognize FAN and the work that we do. We are so grateful for their support! said Julie Lyche, executive director.

Trinity Episcopal Church, located in downtown Bend, has a developed history of giving back to Central Oregonians in need. One of their core principles is a conscious commitment to stewardship and to justice.

Community outreach is an important focus for Trinity Episcopal, and they have a special commission to raise and distribute funds to nonprofit organizations that serve the needs of the local community and beyond.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 56 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook Counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. In the 2018-19 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,300 children and family members in Central Oregon.

