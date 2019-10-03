Ex-JCSO records clerk accused of stealing union dues

MADRAS, Ore. - A long-time records clerk for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office who resigned last week was indicted Wednesday on 15 felony and misdemeanor theft counts, accused of stealing more than $15,000 in dues from the union representing department employees.

Sheriff Jim Adkins said Jennifer Goelze, 46, of Madras, submitted her resignation on Sept. 23 after serving in the position for the past 10 years.

Adkins noted that Oregon State Police conducted an investigation and determined no public funds were involved. The sheriff said he could not comment further on the pending case, on the advice of counsel.

The indictment charges Goelze with 15 Class C felony counts of first-degree theft, each alleging the theft of $1,000 or more from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Association between October 2016 and August of this year.

Goelze also is charged with three Class A misdemeanor counts of second-degree theft, each involving an alleged theft of $100 or more from the union.

The indictment was signed by Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting, listed as a "special deputy district attorney" in the case to avoid any conflict of interest.

An arraignment or plea hearing date has not been set, according to online court records, which also show no prior criminal charges in Oregon involving Goelze.