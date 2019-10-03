News

Ex-JCSO records clerk accused of stealing union dues

Felony, misdemeanor charges involve more than $15K

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 12:00 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

MADRAS, Ore. - A long-time records clerk for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office who resigned last week was indicted Wednesday on 15 felony and misdemeanor theft counts, accused of stealing more than $15,000 in dues from the union representing department employees.

Sheriff Jim Adkins said Jennifer Goelze, 46, of Madras, submitted her resignation on Sept. 23 after serving in the position for the past 10 years.

Adkins noted that Oregon State Police conducted an investigation and determined no public funds were involved. The sheriff said he could not comment further on the pending case, on the advice of counsel.

The indictment charges Goelze with 15 Class C felony counts of first-degree theft, each alleging the theft of $1,000 or more from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Association between October 2016 and August of this year.

Goelze also is charged with three Class A misdemeanor counts of second-degree theft, each involving an alleged theft of $100 or more from the union.

The indictment was signed by Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting, listed as a "special deputy district attorney" in the case to avoid any conflict of interest.

An arraignment or plea hearing date has not been set, according to online court records, which also show no prior criminal charges in Oregon involving Goelze. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21