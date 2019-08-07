News

Eugene man jailed in Sisters DUII hit-and-run crash

Sisters woman seriously injured

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 12:55 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:55 AM PDT

SISTERS, Ore. - A Eugene man spotted by an Oregon State Police trooper driving recklessly near Santiam Pass Monday afternoon ran from a serious-injury hit-and-run DUII crash in Sisters but was caught minutes later, hiding behind a church, officials said.

Around 3:40 p.m., an OSP trooper reported a reckless driver east of the pass on Highway 20, heading east. 

The trooper was unable to catch up and stop the driver, later identified as Brandon Troy Harris, 31, but another trooper spotted him a short time later as Harris approached Sisters and engaged in a short pursuit, which was terminated for safety reasons.

Harris's abandoned car soon was found in Sisters after a head-on crash in the area of Highway 20 and McKinney Butte Road, troopers said. The other driver, a 48-year-old Sisters woman, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Harris had run from the crash scene, prompting numerous law enforcement to head toward Sisters to help search for him. But he was caught about 20 minutes later, hiding behind the Westside Sisters Church, Deschutes County sheriff's Sgt. William Bailey said.

Harris was booked into the county jail in Bend and held without bail on a parole violation charge. He faces new charges including third-degree assault, DUII, felon in possession of a firearm, hit-and-run, attempt to elude police, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Harris was arraigned Tuesday on the initial charges and is due back in court in a week for arraignment on an expected indictment, court records show.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

National & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

News
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31