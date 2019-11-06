News

EU to require expanded plant product inspections

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 01:56 PM PST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 01:56 PM PST

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Agriculture is alerting businesses that export plant products to the European Union of new regulations taking effect Dec. 14 that require a phytosanitary certificate for most plants and plant products.

ODA provides inspections and phytosanitary certificates for export. A phytosanitary certificate is issued to show that a shipment has been inspected and found to be free from harmful pests and plant diseases.

Before plants and other raw and minimally processed plant products can enter EU member states, as well as Switzerland and Montenegro, shipments must be inspected and receive a phytosanitary certificate. Without the necessary certification, shipments will be rejected without recourse.

The new EU regulations are meant to prevent the introduction of plant insects and disease pests. The regulations reflect a change that was made in 2016, however, implementation was delayed until this year.

The new regulations affect virtually all plant products. While some plant products already require phytosanitary certification, many have not had any requirements to enter the EU market. Plant products that will now require phytosanitary certification include:

• Fruit and vegetables (other than preserved by deep freezing)
• Cut flowers
• Cut trees or branches retaining foliage
• Grain or grain products
• Hop bales, pellets and cones
• Seeds
• Other unprocessed or minimally processed plant products, including wood

The EU has also identified 35 high-risk plant groups that will be completely prohibited from entering the EU until the US Department of Agriculture conducts pest risk analyses for these products. These analyses are in progress.

ODA is expecting an unusually high demand for services and encourages exporters to plan accordingly. Per EU requirements, shipments may be inspected up to 30 days before export. ODA can provide inspections and phytosanitary certificates for exports. Please visit  https://oda.direct/EUNurseryRequirements (for nursery stock) or https://oda.direct/EURequirements (all other commodities) for more information about your specific commodity and how to obtain certification.

Seeds 
503-986-4620
planthealth@oda.state.or.us

Fruits, Vegetables, Hops & Grain
503-986-4620

Cut Flowers, Trees & Nursery Stock
Nursery@oda.state.or.us

503-986-4644

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27