EU to require expanded plant product inspections

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Agriculture is alerting businesses that export plant products to the European Union of new regulations taking effect Dec. 14 that require a phytosanitary certificate for most plants and plant products.

ODA provides inspections and phytosanitary certificates for export. A phytosanitary certificate is issued to show that a shipment has been inspected and found to be free from harmful pests and plant diseases.

Before plants and other raw and minimally processed plant products can enter EU member states, as well as Switzerland and Montenegro, shipments must be inspected and receive a phytosanitary certificate. Without the necessary certification, shipments will be rejected without recourse.

The new EU regulations are meant to prevent the introduction of plant insects and disease pests. The regulations reflect a change that was made in 2016, however, implementation was delayed until this year.

The new regulations affect virtually all plant products. While some plant products already require phytosanitary certification, many have not had any requirements to enter the EU market. Plant products that will now require phytosanitary certification include:

• Fruit and vegetables (other than preserved by deep freezing)

• Cut flowers

• Cut trees or branches retaining foliage

• Grain or grain products

• Hop bales, pellets and cones

• Seeds

• Other unprocessed or minimally processed plant products, including wood

The EU has also identified 35 high-risk plant groups that will be completely prohibited from entering the EU until the US Department of Agriculture conducts pest risk analyses for these products. These analyses are in progress.

ODA is expecting an unusually high demand for services and encourages exporters to plan accordingly. Per EU requirements, shipments may be inspected up to 30 days before export. ODA can provide inspections and phytosanitary certificates for exports. Please visit https://oda.direct/EUNurseryRequirements (for nursery stock) or https://oda.direct/EURequirements (all other commodities) for more information about your specific commodity and how to obtain certification.

Seeds

503-986-4620

planthealth@oda.state.or.us

Fruits, Vegetables, Hops & Grain

503-986-4620

Cut Flowers, Trees & Nursery Stock

Nursery@oda.state.or.us

503-986-4644