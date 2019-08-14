Estacada couple found killed in gravel pit used for shooting
ESTACADA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an Estacada couple found dead Monday in the Mount Hood National Forest were killed.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 42-year-old Stacy Rickerd and 43-year-old Jeremy Merchant died of homicidal violence. Their bodies were found in a gravel pit used for recreational shooting.
Clackamas County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Marcus Mendoza declined to say Wednesday how they died or how they got to the gravel pit.
Mendoza says detectives are seeking additional tips to identify a suspect or suspects.
Mendoza says two people found the bodies in the gravel pit while there to do some shooting Monday morning.
The couple's dog, named Talladega, was found uninjured at the scene.
