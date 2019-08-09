News

Emergency notification drill Saturday at Crooked River Ranch

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. - Local public safety agencies are planning an emergency notification exercise at mid-morning Saturday. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue, Deschutes County 911 and Frontier Regional Dispatch will send out a test message via the Deschutes Alerts and Frontier Regional Alerts programs around 10 a.m. to residents of the Crooked River Ranch Fire District.

Crooked River Ranch is a rural community of approximately 5,000 that spans both Deschutes and Jefferson counties, with the majority of the community located within Jefferson County. The entire community is served by the Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue.

Deschutes Emergency Alerts and Frontier Regional Alerts utilize Everbridge as a solution to notify our residents and provide you with critical information quickly in a variety of emergency situations. Notifications are routinely sent out for dangerous law enforcement incidents, missing persons and evacuations. Local public safety agencies want you and your family to be prepared for the  wildland fire season, and any emergency.

The message will clearly indicate it is a test message and will encourage the recipient to update their profile. We encourage Crooked River Ranch residents to sign up for alerts from both Deschutes and Jefferson Counties as events can impact both sides of the county line.

To sign up for or modify your Deschutes Emergency Alerts account, go to:
www.deschutes.org/911/alerts.

To sign up for or modify your Jefferson County (Frontier Regional Alerts) account, go to:

https://www.jeffco.net/…/citizen-emergency-notification-sys…

The message will also ask the recipient to encourage friends, family and neighbors to sign up for emergency alerts. Residents can receive messages in the form of Everbridge Contact Bridge App (available on the Apple App Store and Google Play), text, voice call, email as well as TTY (text telephone). Participants can provide up to 11 contact paths to receive notifications. Once receivers respond they received the message, it will stop notifying them unless an updated message is sent out.

If you did not receive a test message, you are probably not signed up or have not updated your profile with current address and contact information. Please go to the sites above to sign up.

If Crooked River Ranch residents have trouble receiving or signing up for messages, they are encouraged to contact the Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue District during business hours (8 am to 5 pm weekdays) at 6971 SW Shad Rd or by phone at 541-923-6776.

Please do not call 911 for assistance with notifications and reserve 911 for reporting emergencies.

