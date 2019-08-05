News

Education Foundation receives $3,000 grant

For Latinx scholarship program

The Education Foundation for Bend–La Pine Schools received a generous $3,000 donation from D.A. Davidson & Co. for its Latinx Scholarship program. 

The Education Foundation, in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the Central Oregon Latino Partnership Program, proudly awarded $18,000 in scholarships to 19 graduating Latinx students at Bend, La Pine, Mt. View and Summit high schools this academic year. The generous donation from D.A. Davidson & Co. made additional scholarships possible for the second year of the Latinx Scholarship program.

Steve Lelli, Senior Vice President at D.A. Davidson & Co., says, "We are proud to continue to support the Education Foundation. Together we are helping create a lasting impression on the lives of Central Oregon students."

For the past 30 years, the Education Foundation has focused on creating equitable opportunities for students through its programs: 1) innovative Classroom Grants focusing on STEM, art, music & wellness, 2) needs-based Activity Fee support for middle and high school students served under Free and Reduced Meals to participate in athletics, and, 3) Perseverance Award and Latinx Scholarships.  For more details about this program and the work of the Education Foundation, contact the Education Foundation at (541) 355-5660 or visit the website at www.engagedminds.org.

