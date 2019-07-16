Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools receives grant

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Education Foundation for Bend–La Pine Schools has received a generous $3,000 grant from the US Bank Foundation toward arts and wellness classroom grants for the 2019-2020 school year.

"We are so thankful for the continued support of US Bank towards art and wellness requests within our classroom grants program. Business support is vital to funding innovative programs that prepare our students in Bend, La Pine and Sunriver to be future ready." said Michelle Johnson, executive director.

The Education Foundation for Bend–La Pine Schools awarded over $70,000 in classroom grants to public schools in Bend, La Pine and Sunriver for use during the 2019-2020 school year. Priority of awards is given to high-need district schools and is based on merit of the request and available funding.

Over the past decade, the Foundation has invested more than $1.5 million into our public schools – positively impacting students in Bend, La Pine, and Sunriver.

"Art and wellness programs are such an important part to the learning success of our children in the community! It is U.S. Bank's pleasure to award The Education Foundation for Bend – La Pine School District $3,000.00 to continue this important program," said Sherry Jones, the bank's district manager.

The Education Foundation, founded in 1988, prepares district students for success and future through exceptional educational and extracurricular activities. The Foundation's work affects the greater population of 18,400+ students and over 2000 educators and staff equitably within the Bend-La Pine school district. To donate, or find out more about the Education Foundation, contact Michelle Johnson, Executive Director, (541) 355-5660, www.engagedminds.org or email us at education.foundation@bend.k12.or.us