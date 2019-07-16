News

Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools receives grant

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 03:01 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:01 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Education Foundation for Bend–La Pine Schools has received a generous $3,000 grant from the US Bank Foundation toward arts and wellness classroom grants for the 2019-2020 school year.

"We are so thankful for the continued support of US Bank towards art and wellness requests within our classroom grants program. Business support is vital to funding innovative programs that prepare our students in Bend, La Pine and Sunriver to be future ready." said Michelle Johnson, executive director.

The Education Foundation for Bend–La Pine Schools awarded over $70,000 in classroom grants to public schools in Bend, La Pine and Sunriver for use during the 2019-2020 school year. Priority of awards is given to high-need district schools and is based on merit of the request and available funding.

Over the past decade, the Foundation has invested more than $1.5 million into our public schools – positively impacting students in Bend, La Pine, and Sunriver.

"Art and wellness programs are such an important part to the learning success of our children in the community! It is U.S. Bank's pleasure to award The Education Foundation for Bend – La Pine School District $3,000.00 to continue this important program,"  said Sherry Jones, the bank's district manager.

The Education Foundation, founded in 1988, prepares district students for success and future through exceptional educational and extracurricular activities.  The Foundation's work affects the greater population of 18,400+ students and over 2000 educators and staff equitably within the Bend-La Pine school district. To donate, or find out more about the Education Foundation, contact Michelle Johnson, Executive Director, (541) 355-5660, www.engagedminds.org or email us at education.foundation@bend.k12.or.us

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

News
Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

News
On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

News
On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8