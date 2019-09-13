News

EDCO announces Bend Venture Conference semifinalists

Event coming up Oct. 17-18

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 05:31 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:32 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Economic Development for Central Oregon announced Thursday the semifinalists advancing in the Growth Stage and Impact categories for the 16th Annual Bend Venture Conference on Thursday, October 17 - Friday, October 18.

 

The below semi-finalists have to make it through one more cut before presenting on the historic Tower Theatre stage in Downtown Bend. Last year, companies in the Growth Stage Category won prizes ranging from $100,000 to $500,000, while the Impact Category winner walked away with $100,000. Semi-Finalists in the Early Stage competition will be announced early next week.

 

In alphabetical order, the 10 Growth Stage semifinalists are:

  1. Belmont (Portland, OR.) Providing break rooms with coffee, simplified draft beverages and fully-managed pantry service using proprietary technology.
  2. Broken Top Candle Company (Bend, OR) Create hand-poured sustainable and conscious products using renewable and recyclable materials.
  3. Candid Wholesale (Portland, OR) A suite of enterprise-grade tools for SME wholesalers, providing a SaaS platform where buyers can make orders and manage relationships.
  4. ClearOPS, Inc. (New York, NY) Provides vendor response management for data privacy and security operations.
  5. New Leaf Precision Ag (Portland, OR) A standardized, data-driven framework that helps growers grow more, waste less and maintain consistency.
  6. Observa (Seattle, WA) An AI platform bringing ecommerce-style analytics to brick-and-mortar retail.
  7. Rupie (Bend, OR) An AI-driven, community-focused talent-gig matching platform for building video games.
  8. SendSmart (Portland, OR) Automates web lead follow up on multiple communication channels, connecting salespeople with leads once they've responded.
  9. ThingLogix (Belmont, CA) Provides companies with the expertise and tools to design, build, deploy, and manage serverless and IoT Applications on the cloud.
  10. Walker Tracker (Portland, OR) A SaaS platform that partners with companies and organizations to build wellness into their culture and make healthy behaviors fun and accessible.

In alphabetical order, the six Impact Stage semifinalists are:

  1. Beta Hatch (Seattle, WA) Farming for the future by industrializing insects.
  2. BrainChild Technologies (Bend, OR) Accessible hearing tests for infants.
  3. Meli Wraps (Bend, OR) Creators of reusable beeswax wraps for food storage.
  4. Riff Cold Brewed (Bend, OR) Upcycling coffee byproduct into an all-natural energy drink.
  5. Sana Packaging (Denver, CO) Designer and developer of cannabis packaging using sustainable materials.
  6. Sironix Renewables (Seattle, WA) Maker of high-performance, eco-friendly ingredients for cleaning products.

Hosted by Economic Development for Central Oregon, this year’s BVC will once again feature three competition categories: Growth Stage, Early Stage and Impact, bringing together over 600 entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders to Bend.

Ticket Sales
Tickets to the 16th Annual Bend Venture Conference are on sale now and are available here.

About Bend Venture Conference (BVC)
Now in its 16th year, BVC, hosted by EDCO, is one of the largest angel conferences in the country. Over the past five years, more than $10 million has been invested in 38 companies as a result of the conference. This year, over 600 entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders are expected to attend the multi-day conference on October 17-18, in Bend, Oregon. bendvc.com

About Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)
EDCO is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses that are already here to grow their operations. edcoinfo.com

