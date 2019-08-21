Early-morning fire destroys home in SW Bend

SW Bend family escapes house fire

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Adding new video; fire's cause undetermined due to extensive damage)

A southwest Bend home is considered a total loss at more than $750,000 after a fire ripped through the home early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded shortly before 1 a.m. to several 911 calls reporting a fire in the 19000 block of Golden Meadow Loop, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the family had safely evacuated the home, which was fully ablaze, he said. Crews worked for about an hour to fully contain the fire.

Bend Fire estimated the losses at $650,000 to the home, $100,000 worth of contents and $10,000 to a vehicle.

Derlacki said later Tuesday that the fire's cause could not be determined due to the extensive damage.

"The fire appears to have been accidental, but the exact cause could not be determined," he added.

Fire officials say the home had working smoke alarms.

"Bend Fire Department reminds everyone to review their insurance policies on a regular basis to ensure proper coverage of your home and belongings," Derlacki said in a news release. "Other tips that can help in the event of a fire is to put important documents into a fire-resistant safe, back up computer files off site to the cloud or similar in case the computer is damaged, and keeping an inventory of your homes contents."

"This can be accomplished with video, photos and lists, and then store those in a safe location or off-site," he said. "All of these can help in the recovery process. The owners here had much of this accomplished and were even able to salvage important documents that were thought to be lost in the fire."