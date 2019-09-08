News

Early-AM fire destroys 75-year-old NW Redmond home

In foreclosure, records show; cause investigated

Posted: Sep 07, 2019 05:44 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 10:33 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - A fire early Saturday morning destroyed a 75-year-old, apparently unoccupied northwest Redmond home, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called around 1:30 a.m. to the two-story home in the 300 block of Northwest Fir Avenue, Battalion Chief Ron Hawkins said.

The first engine crews to arrive found the structure fully involved and fire and smoke venting out several windows, Hawkins said.

While crews were able to protect exposures on three sides, a large amount of debris surrounding the home made it difficult to access, he said.

The burning home also was not stable enough for crews to enter, and it partially collapsed after the first engines arrived and began to attack the flames, so a defensive strategy was used.

Crews worked through the night to put out the fire, Hawkins said they had difficulties accessing hot spots due to the roof collapse and void spaces.

There were no injuries. The loss of building and contents were estimated at $150,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Redmond Police assisted firefighters at the scene. Deschutes County online records indicate the home, built in 1944, was in foreclosure. 

Hawkins said there were some apparent belongings inside, but fire officials were told the home was not occupied by a resident or the owner. A neighbor and relative said there may have been some unauthorized people occasionally staying in the home.

Police Lt. Curtis Chambers said he had no information to add at this time.

