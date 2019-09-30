News

Dutch Bros launches breast cancer awareness effort with new mug

$10 from each sale goes to fighting breast cancer

GRANTS PASS, Ore. - Dutch Bros Coffee will launch its annual #BeAware campaign on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The company will donate $10 from each custom "Be Aware" mug selling for $24 in October to the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute and Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation. The mugs feature a new design each year; for 2019, the hot pink insulated mug features a line from the Dutch Bros creed, "Too strong for fear."

"Loving on our customers and communities is one of the key values we have at Dutch Bros," said Travis Boersma, CEO and co-founder of Dutch Bros Coffee. "We wholeheartedly support OHSU Knight Cancer Institute and Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation because they're working to make our communities healthier and giving our friends, family and customers the support they need to beat breast cancer."

The OHSU Knight Cancer Institute in Portland, Oregon, is one of the pioneers in personalized cancer treatment and research. Its mission is to advance the early detection of cancer, when the disease is the most treatable, and end cancer as we know it. Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation assists individuals in the Sacramento, California, area facing or fighting breast cancer by providing life-saving diagnostic testing, patient advocacy, prevention education and compassionate support.

Dutch Bros began its annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in 2013. To date, the company has donated more than $1.3 million to the advancement of breast cancer research.

"The support of Dutch Bros and its customers is truly inspiring," said Rebecca DeBo, assistant vice president of development for the OHSU and Doernbecher Foundations. "The programs customers help fund are making a real difference in the fight against breast cancer. Through research and education, we know we are on the path to ending cancer as we know it."

To find a location near you, visit www.dutchbros.com/locations

