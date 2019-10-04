Dutch Bros 'Buck for Kids' raises over $450,000

GRANTS PASS, Ore. - Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers made the greatest impact yet during its 14th annual Buck for Kids event, raising $453,813 for local children's organizations. On Friday, Sept. 27, each of Dutch Bros' more than 350 locations donated $1 from every drink sold to a children's nonprofit organization of the local owner/operator's choice. Supporting youth is one of Dutch Bros' core pillars of giving.

"Our kids are our future, and it's our responsibility to make sure that future is an awesome one," said Travis Boersma, CEO and co-founder of Dutch Bros.

Since Buck for Kids began in 2006, Dutch Bros has donated more than $2.5 million to help support nonprofits serving children in its communities. The company's goal is to bring customers together to provide hope and empowerment to young lives.