Dump truck crashes into Subway in Seattle's Pioneer Square

Officials say five people were injured when dump truck crashed into Subway in Seattle's Pioneer Square area (Photo: KING5 )

(Update: Police details; alleged 'catastrophic mechanical failure')

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a dump truck crashed into vehicles and a Subway restaurant Monday morning in Pioneer Square in Seattle, injuring four people.

The Seattle Fire Department later reported that one woman, whose car was struck, was seriously injured, while three men, including a pedestrian, were in stable condition.

They said the truck first hit the pedestrian, then a parked car and two other occupied vehicles before going through the storefront of the Subway at First and Yesler.

The Subway restaurant and the entire building were evacuated after the crash.

Seattle Police say the truck "allegedly suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure." It came to rest completely inside the Subway, having shattered the entire front window of the store.

Police continue investigating. Fire officials say the dump truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Jon Jennings was working on a job site about four blocks away when he heard the truck "screeching."

He told The Seattle Times: "I looked down the way and all you see (is) the dump truck barreling through."

Pioneer Square is a historic restaurant and nightlife district in Seattle, close to the city's sports stadiums.