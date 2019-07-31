Dufur woman killed in Hwy. 197 crash
OSP: SUV left road, hit rock wall
TYGH VALLEY, Ore. - A Dufur woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV left U.S. Highway 197 in Wasco County and struck a rock wall, Oregon State Police reported.
Troopers and other emergency personnel responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the reported single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 29 north of Tygh Valley.
OSP said a preliminary investigation found that Barbara Hunt, 51, was driving north on Highway 197 when her Jeep Grand Cherokee left the road shoulder for unknown reasons and struck the rock wall.
Hunt died at the scene, troopers said.
OSP was assisted at the scene by the Wasco County Sheriff's Office, the Tygh Valley and Juniper Flat rural fire departments and ODOT.
