Driver dies in 4-vehicle I-5 crash near Woodburn

It took six hours to clear wreckage from a fatal 4-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn early Saturday morning, Oregon State Police say (Photo: OSP)

WOODBURN, Ore. - A four-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn early Saturday morning killed a 24-year-old Beaverton man and injured five others, three seriously, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded shortly after 4 a.m. to the reported crash at milepost 269.

A preliminary investigation found that a black 2019 Mazda driven by Valeria Villasenor-Sibrian, 23, of Salem, was heading south when it rear-ended a silver 2013 Toyota Scion driven by Artemio Davila, 24, of Beaverton.

Davila's car left the road, went under a cable barrier in the median and was hit by a northbound 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Vanessa Underwood, 55, of Salem.

Davila was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP reported, while a passenger in his car left on foot and was not found.

A fourth vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Theresa Peters, 52, of Salem, was heading north and struck the Hyundai, troopers said. Five passengers were taken to the hospital, three with serious injuries.

The crash and investigation closed both lanes of northbound I-5 and one southbound lane for about six hours.