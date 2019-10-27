News

Driver dies in 4-vehicle I-5 crash near Woodburn

Three others seriously injured

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 11:58 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:58 PM PDT

WOODBURN, Ore. - A four-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn early Saturday morning killed a 24-year-old Beaverton man and injured five others, three seriously, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded shortly after 4 a.m. to the reported crash at milepost 269.

A preliminary investigation found that a black 2019 Mazda driven by Valeria Villasenor-Sibrian, 23, of Salem, was heading south when it rear-ended a silver 2013 Toyota Scion driven by Artemio Davila, 24, of Beaverton.

Davila's car left the road, went under a cable barrier in the median and was hit by a northbound 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Vanessa Underwood, 55, of Salem.

Davila was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP reported, while a passenger in his car left on foot and was not found.

A fourth vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Theresa Peters, 52, of Salem, was heading north and struck the Hyundai, troopers said. Five passengers were taken to the hospital, three with serious injuries.

The crash and investigation closed both lanes of northbound I-5 and one southbound lane for about six hours.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise