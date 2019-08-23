Dozens caught by Hwy. 97 traffic enforcement detail

Law enforcement cracks down on traffic violations

BEND, Ore. - Bend police and Deschutes County sheriff's deputies teamed up Thursday afternoon to crack down on what they describe as dangerous drivers. They targeted the area of Highway 97 north of Bend, specifically the stretch between Deschutes Junction and Cooley Road, a problem area in terms of crashes, speeders and distracted driving.

News Channel 21's Arielle Brumfield rode along with an officer to get an inside look of the traffic stops.

After the joint effort ended, Bend police Lt. Juli McConkey reported police made a total of 65 traffic stops in four hours. Most were for speeding violations. Other violations included no insurance and suspended licenses. One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The Oregon Department of Transportation Crash Analysis and Reporting Unit says the most recent data shows in 2017 this area alone had a total of 37 crashes, 14 causing non-fatal injuries, and 23 with property damage only.

The U.S. 97 Bend North Corridor Project says the number of severe injury or fatal crashes has increased along the stretch over the past six years.

Sheriff's patrol Deputy Evan Kennedy said while the goal of the traffic enforcement detail was not only to minimize traffic violations, but to inform the public about the "move-over law."

"The move-over law states that when you see an emergency vehicle pulled over on the side of the road in Oregon, you have to slow down to 5 miles below the speed limit -- or, if there is an open and available free lane, then you have to move into that lane," Kennedy said.

Tailgating on Highway 97 is also an issue that causes a high number of rear-end crashes. Kennedy said the best way to avoid a crash on Highway 97 is to keep a distance of at least three cars between you and the car in front of you.