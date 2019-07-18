Downed tree branch sparks NW Redmond house fire

Fire hits home in NW Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. - A branch falling onto a power line sparked a stubborn, smoky fire that heavily damaged a northwest Redmond home Wednesday evening while the owners were away, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called around 6:40 p.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Northwest Dogwood Avenue after neighbors spotted the fire, Battalion Chief Jon Wood.

They arrived find flames coming from the back of an 1,800-square-foot, two-story house and the upper floor full of smoke, Wood said.

Crews attacked the fire from inside and outside, remaining on scene for about four hours for an extensive overhaul, also salvaging the homeowners’ property. Initial estimates pegged the losses at $100,000 or more.

Wood said the fire was caused by a tree branch falling onto the power line to the home, damaging the weather head above the meter. That caused arcing between the power line and home, he said.

Mutual-aid assistance was provided by Redmond police and the Bend, Cloverdale and Sisters fire departments.