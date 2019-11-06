News

Dog-walker finds missing Eagle Crest woman, 75

In good health, after extensive nighttime search

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 10:43 PM PST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:35 AM PST

REDMOND, Ore. - (Update: Missing woman found in good health)

An extensive search for a 75-year-old Eagle Crest woman who failed to return from a dog-walking hike on Tuesday afternoon ended Wednesday morning when a fellow dog-walker in the area found her in good health. Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers had continued searching for Marion Price west of the resort and north of Cline Butte until about 1 a.m., and deputies remained in the area through the night,. said Lt. Bryan Husband, SAR coordinator.

Seven deputies and 18 SAR volunteers responded to resume the search around 6 a.m., he said.

Around 7:50 a.m., deputies got a report that a man walking his dog in the area came across Price and her two dogs, and helped her back to the search staging area near Eagle Crest.

"Ms. Price was in good health and declined medical attention," Husband said in an update, adding that no further details were immediately available.

"The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office would like to remind those recreating in the backcountry or rural areas such as this to always be prepared for unexpected events that may cause extended return times," Husband said in a news release.

"At a minimum, have a communication device, such as a cell phone, or whistle," he said. "Extra clothing, food and water are among other key items listed in the '10 Essentials.'"

Dispatchers with 911 got a call shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday from a friend who said Price had not returned from a hike she went on earlier in the day.

Price had set out on a hike in a large open area west of her home with her beagle-mix dog, as well as her friend's border collie, and was last seen around 3:15 p.m., Husband said.

The friend described Price as in good health, but could not describe what she was wearing. Price left her cellphone home and was not believed to have a flashlight or other light source, Husband said. It also wasn't known if she was dressed for the cold overnight temperatures.

Five sheriff's deputies responded to the area west of Eagle Crest and north of Cline Butte to begin the search, joined by 15 Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers. They included ground searchers and two operators of a drone equipped with thermal imaging capability, as well as a K-9 team, Husband said.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25