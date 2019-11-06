Dog-walker finds missing Eagle Crest woman, 75

Marion Price (Photo provided by Deschutes County Sheriff's Office)

Marion Price (Photo provided by Deschutes County Sheriff's Office)

REDMOND, Ore. - (Update: Missing woman found in good health)

An extensive search for a 75-year-old Eagle Crest woman who failed to return from a dog-walking hike on Tuesday afternoon ended Wednesday morning when a fellow dog-walker in the area found her in good health. Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers had continued searching for Marion Price west of the resort and north of Cline Butte until about 1 a.m., and deputies remained in the area through the night,. said Lt. Bryan Husband, SAR coordinator.

Seven deputies and 18 SAR volunteers responded to resume the search around 6 a.m., he said.

Around 7:50 a.m., deputies got a report that a man walking his dog in the area came across Price and her two dogs, and helped her back to the search staging area near Eagle Crest.

"Ms. Price was in good health and declined medical attention," Husband said in an update, adding that no further details were immediately available.

"The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office would like to remind those recreating in the backcountry or rural areas such as this to always be prepared for unexpected events that may cause extended return times," Husband said in a news release.

"At a minimum, have a communication device, such as a cell phone, or whistle," he said. "Extra clothing, food and water are among other key items listed in the '10 Essentials.'"

Dispatchers with 911 got a call shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday from a friend who said Price had not returned from a hike she went on earlier in the day.

Price had set out on a hike in a large open area west of her home with her beagle-mix dog, as well as her friend's border collie, and was last seen around 3:15 p.m., Husband said.

The friend described Price as in good health, but could not describe what she was wearing. Price left her cellphone home and was not believed to have a flashlight or other light source, Husband said. It also wasn't known if she was dressed for the cold overnight temperatures.

Five sheriff's deputies responded to the area west of Eagle Crest and north of Cline Butte to begin the search, joined by 15 Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers. They included ground searchers and two operators of a drone equipped with thermal imaging capability, as well as a K-9 team, Husband said.