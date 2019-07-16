News

Dog stranded on steep Canby hillside for days rescued

No microchip; officials still seeking owner

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 04:43 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 04:43 PM PDT

CANBY, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Humane Society says a dog that had been stranded on a steep hillside south of Portland for about a week has been rescued.

The Humane Society says neighbors in the Canby area called them Monday with reports of hearing an animal in distress.

The Humane Society Technical Animal Rescue Team first used a drone to find the animal on a hillside thick with blackberries and poison oak.

Team Training Coordinator Virginia Krakowiak then descended about 75 feet (23 meters) to rescue the dog described as an older Australian Shepherd mix.

She says the dog appeared uninjured but thirsty and hungry and ready to be back with people.

The dog is currently at Clackamas County Dog Services. He was not microchipped or wearing identification.

If an owner is not identified, the dog will be made available for adoption.

