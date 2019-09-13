Deschutes Sheriff Nelson announces re-election bid

Shane Nelson files for re-election

BEND, Ore. - Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson announced late Wednesday that he will file Thursday morning for re-election to a second full term as sheriff.

Nelson said he will file the paperwork at 8 a.m. at the Deschutes County clerk's office. Thursday is the first day for candidates to file to run in Oregon’s May 19, 2020 primary; the deadline to file is March 10.

Nelson, who began his county law enforcement career in 1993, was appointed by commissioners as Deschutes County’s ninth sheriff in 2015, succeeding retiring Sheriff Larry Blanton. The following year, he defeated a challenger, Deputy Eric Kozowski, and won a full four-year term.

"As sheriff, my top priority is our citizens’ safety,” Nelson said in his announcement. “I am proud of our office's accomplishments which are directly tied to the work and dedication of the women and men I work with every day. We have followed through with commitments I made during my term as your sheriff.”

Nelson has served with the sheriff’s office for nearly 26 years.

“During his time as sheriff, he counts among his office’s accomplishments the proactive efforts to offer programs including Blue Line Safety Zones, inmate work crew graffiti and litter removal, Deputy Day Camp/Youth Academy, Community Action Target Team patrols, illegal/black market marijuana enforcement, and addressing mental health concerns in the jail and on patrol,” Nelson said in the news release.

He added, “I am committed to ensuring we are fiscally responsible as we balance the resources and programs needed to ensure Deschutes County continues to be a great place to live, work, and recreate."