Deschutes Public Library branches expand hours

Earlier openings, later closings were requested

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:19 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 05:26 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Starting August 1, Deschutes Public Library customers will have 34 additional hours each month during which time they can access library buildings and services, the organization announced Friday.

The increased hours — which include earlier opening and/or later closing times at various libraries in the district — will allow customers of all ages to use the library at a wider variety of times, something asked for by people in the Central Oregon community, officials said.

“During the last two years, we engaged more than 1,500 community members across Deschutes County,” library Director Todd Dunkelberg said. “What we found is that people overwhelmingly asked for more hours at their libraries, especially in Bend and Redmond.” 

The new hours are: 

Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Monday–Thursday: 9:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Friday–Saturday: 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Sunday: noon–5:00 p.m.

 

East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Monday–Saturday: 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Sunday: closed

 

La Pine Library | 16425 1st Street, La Pine

Tuesday–Saturday: 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Sunday, Monday: closed

 

Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Monday–Thursday: 9:00 a.m. 7:00 p.m.

Friday–Saturday: 9:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: closed

 

Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

Tuesday–Saturday: 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Sunday, Monday: closed

 

Sunriver Library | 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver

Tuesday–Saturday: 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Sunday, Monday: closed

All of the library’s digital resources, such as eBooks and audiobooks, as well as streaming movies, are available to customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from anywhere they happen to be with an internet connection. Digital resources are accessible on the library’s website at www.deschuteslibrary.org, or via convenient apps, such as Hoopla, Libby, OverDrive and Kanopy.

About Deschutes Public Library

The Deschutes Public Library District, located in the high desert of Central Oregon, serves more than 185,000 Deschutes County residents through libraries in Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver. Outreach services to senior centers, day care providers and homebound residents are an integral part of the Library. The Library’s website provides access to hundreds of resources, magazine articles, downloadable eBooks and more.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved.


