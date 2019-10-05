News

Deschutes National Forest plans 3 prescribed burns

On Monday and Tuesday of next week

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 05:57 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 06:06 PM PDT

Fire managers on the Deschutes National Forest plan to ignite three prescribed burn units on Monday and Tuesday of next week. These prescribed fires will be understory burns to restore and maintain the fire-adapted ecosystem, officials said.

The East Maintenance Prescribed Burn (627 acres) is located on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District, approximately 5 miles north of Cabin Lake and 20 miles east of La Pine, near the junction of Forest Roads 22 and 18. 

Smoke may temporarily degrade visibility along these roads, officials said, and private residences near Fort Rock and Hole in the Ground may be impacted by smoke.

The RP 815 Prescribed Burn (50 acres) is located on the Crescent Ranger District, approximately 6 miles south of Crescent and 1.5 miles east of Highway 97, along Forest Road 9760.  Smoke may be visible from Highways 97 and 58.  Warning signs will be in place on roadways where precautions may be necessary.

The SAFR Prescribed Burn (104 acres) is located on the Sisters Ranger District, approximately 2.5 miles northwest of Sisters, between Highways 20 and 242 and adjacent to Forest Road 1012.  Smoke will be visible from Sisters and surrounding communities, including Tollgate, Crossroads, and Cascade Meadow Ranch.  Smoke may settle in these areas overnight and early morning.

These prescribed understory burns will reduce fuel buildup, improving breaks in fuel continuity. They will maintain or restore the units to conditions that are characteristic of the fire-adapted ponderosa pine forest ecosystem. The results of prescribed burning include reducing risk of high-severity wildfire and improving wildlife habitat.

If traveling in these areas please close windows, drive slowly, and drive with lights on.  Smoke may linger on roadways and in low areas during and after the ignitions phase.

Firefighters will continue to secure and patrol burned areas throughout the week.

Keep up with prescribed fire in Central Oregon by visiting: http://www.centraloregonfire.org, or text “COFIRE” to 888-777 to receive text alerts.

