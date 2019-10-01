Deschutes Library set ‘Author Author! Season 8 lineup

BEND, Ore. - The Deschutes Public Library Foundation’s Author! Author! literary series returns to the stage in 2020 with three bestselling and prolific authors, all of whom have found critical acclaim while still appealing to a broad audience: Barry Lopez, Susan Orlean and Michael Pollan.

With 35 books between them, as well as a host of awards and honors, the trio will bring dynamic perspectives and intriguing conversation points that will engage the Central Oregon community.

BARRY LOPEZ | Thursday, January 23, 2020 | 7:00 p.m. | Bend High School Auditorium

Called “the nation’s premier nature writer” by the San Francisco Chronicle, Barry Lopez has written 17 fiction and non-fiction books, as well as an anthology. His 1986 book Arctic Dreams received the National Book Award, and Of Wolves and Men (1978) was also a National Book Award finalist. Lopez’s other works include Field Notes, Resistance, and, his most recent, Horizon.

SUSAN ORLEAN | Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 7:00 p.m. | Bend High School Auditorium

Susan Orlean’s most recent release is the New York Times bestseller The Library Book, which was named a Washington Post Top 10 Book of the Year and a New York Times Notable Book of 2018. She is the author of seven books in total, including Rin Tin Tin and The Orchid Thief, which was made into the Academy Award-winning film Adaptation. Orlean is also a staff writer at The New Yorker.

MICHAEL POLLAN | Wednesday, March 4, 2020 | 7:00 p.m. | Bend High School Auditorium

New York Times bestselling author and journalist Michael Pollan writes books and articles about the places where nature and culture intersect: on our plates, in our farms and gardens, and in our minds. His bestselling books include The Omnivore’s Dilemma, The Botany of Desire, In Defense of Food, and Food Rules. His most recent book is How to Change Your Mind.

--MORE--

This season the popular literary series makes the move to focus on three authors, with all three presenting at the Bend High School Auditorium in the first three months of 2020.

“Keeping the authors closer together time-wise will make for a more cohesive series,” says Chantal Strobel, the project director for the series. “Instead of spanning two calendar years, we’ll now focus on bringing these amazing authors and ideas to the community at the beginning of each year. Last season we were challenged to find a space to accommodate the series, so we’re also happy to be returning to Bend High for each presentation in 2020.”

The Deschutes Public Library Foundation works throughout the year to identify high-level writers and thinkers who will promote dialogue and engagement.

“The community response to Author! Author! has been so positive,” says Strobel. “It’s a testament to the fact that Central Oregon really is becoming an important cultural hub in the northwest. There’s a lot of high-level literary talent out there, and people in Deschutes County are eager to hear from them.”

Single general admission tickets are $30 per event, but the entire three-author series is available for $75. A limited number of preferred seating packages, which include a private reception with each author, are available for $210 for the series. Money raised from ticket sales is used by the Foundation to support Deschutes Public Library programs and services that are not funded by tax dollars, such as Early Learning Spaces in the libraries, the Summer Reading Program, A Novel Idea and more. The Library Foundation also provides free Author! Author! tickets for up to 200 regional high school students to attend the author presentations.

Series tickets are available starting October 1 at www.dplfoundation.org. Individual tickets will be available on October 22. The 2020 Author! Author! season is made possible by ticket sales and by these presenting sponsors: Echo Fund, The Robert D. & Dorothy S. O’Brien Memorial Fund of the Seattle Foundation, RBC Wealth Management, The Nurre Family Foundation and The Oregon Community Foundation.

For more information, visit the Foundation website at www.dplfoundation.org or call (541) 312-1027.