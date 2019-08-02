Deschutes Forest Road 370 opens for the season
The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest has opened Forest Road 370 to motorized vehicles.
The popular forest road off of Cascade Lakes Highway accesses the Three Sisters Wilderness area past the Todd Lake Trailhead.
"This road is very rough and rugged, and higher-clearance vehicles are recommended," Friday's announcement said.
This road will remain open until closed by winter conditions.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
News David McNew/Getty Images
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Politics Getty Images
News Mark Wilson/Getty Images
News FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello
National & World TSA via CNN
News Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
News Copyright 2019 CNN
Economy Sean Gallup/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
National & World hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN
News iStock/(slobo)
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
News Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
News iStock/ValuaVitaly
News Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images