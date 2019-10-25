News

Deschutes deputy receives $22,500 in lawsuit settlement

Claimed he was not given preference as veteran

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 06:48 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 07:55 PM PDT

BEND,Ore. - Deschutes County has paid $22,500 to settle a lawsuit filed by a sheriff's deputy who alleged the county did not follow a state law mandating preference for veterans when making promotions.

 

Deputy David Crump received the settlement this week, county officials confirmed.

 

Crump claimed in his lawsuit that he submitted the necessary documents to prove he was a veteran in good standing when seeking a promotion in 2017.

 

He alleged that he was not given preference, as required, because the county notified him that he did not submit a Deschutes County preference form in time.

 

In 2017, when he was a corrections deputy, Crump applied for the patrol deputy promotion position.

 

The state of Oregon mandates that public agencies grant preference to veterans and disabled veterans who seek promotion to a civil service position.

 

Crump claimed because he did not submit the county preference form, he was not granted the 10 points from the sheriff's office for being a disabled veteran.

 

Sean Riddell, Crump's attorney, said Thursday the preference form was not necessary under the law. 

 

"To be a qualified veteran, you either have to produce your DD 214, your discharge paperwork showing you have an honorable discharge, and/or your VA (Veterans Administration) award letter" showing you're a disabled veteran, Riddell said. "Mr. Crump submitted both of those, and the county said during the process they did not give him the statutory veterans' preference."

 

Sheriff Shane Nelson told NewsChannel 21 Thursday the preference form is required by the county's human resource department and is separate from the hiring process of the sheriffs' office.

 

He said he has asked them to stop using that form.

 

"This lawsuit is about what Deschutes County human resources did or did not fail to do," Nelson said. "The county's human resource determines if an applicant is going to get veterans preference points. They then notify our office if that applicant is going to be eligible for preference points.

 

"In this particular case, when I found out they were requiring a form to get the veterans' preference points, I asked them to stop using that form for our processes," the sheriff added.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16