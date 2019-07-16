News

Deschutes County seeks Chainring Award nominees

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 09:59 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:59 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Do you know someone who helps enhance Deschutes County communities by improving bicycling and walking conditions or by encouraging people to commute by walking or riding their bike?

The Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) is seeking nominations for the 2019 Big Chainring awards. The award program has recognized businesses, agencies, and individuals who make significant contributions to improving bicycling and walking conditions.

Award categories include:

  • Public Agency
  • Nonprofit Organization
  • Individual
  • Special Project
  • Commercial Business
  • Advocacy/Group
  • Lifetime Achievement Award
  • The Peter Hanson Memorial Award*

*The Peter Hansen Memorial Award honors individuals in the community who have provided outstanding voluntary contributions. Peter was a Committee member who lost his battle with cancer in 2005. His volunteer contributions are visible in many trail-building, environmental and outdoor enthusiast projects throughout our communities.

Big Chainring Award nomination forms are available online at www.deschutes.org/bpac.

Nominations, including a brief description of the nominee’s accomplishments, are due by Thursday, August 15, at 5 p.m.

Please send nominations to Zechariah Heck at zechariah.heck@deschutes.org, or by mail to:

Deschutes County

P.O. Box 6005

Attn: Zechariah Heck, Community Development Dept.

Bend, OR 97708-6005

For more information, please visit the BPAC website or call (541) 385-1704.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

News
Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

News
On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

News
On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8