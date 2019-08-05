News

Deschutes County seeks applicants for wildfire mitigation panel

BEND, Ore. - Deschutes County is accepting applications for its new Wildfire Mitigation Advisory Committee. The committee will provide recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on whether the County should implement new building code standards and land use regulations focused on mitigating wildfire hazards and improving wildfire safety.

In January, the State Building Codes Division approved an amendment to Oregon’s Building Code that allows local jurisdictions to implement wildfire mitigation building standards. If adopted, the new regulations could impact new residential construction and remodels in the rural portions of Deschutes County.

The Wildfire Safety Advisory Committee is expected to begin their work by reviewing a 2015 report from the University of Oregon’s Community Service Center that outlines potential changes to natural hazard mitigation standards and wildfire hazards within Deschutes County’s code.

After they review the recommendations from the 2015 report, the committee will decide whether to recommend adoption of new regulations into Deschutes County Code.

Community Development Director Nick Lelack said he expects the committee to include 7–12 members, which will be appointed by the Board of County Commissioners.

The County is seeking applicants with a wide variety of backgrounds, including representatives from the building and insurance industries, as well as first responders and HOA board members / homeowners.

The committee is expected to meet up to 10 times, beginning in late September. Meetings are expected to be held in Bend at the Deschutes County Services Center.

To apply, complete and submit an application online, or print the form (available at www.deschutes.org/wildfirecommittee) and mail or hand-deliver it to the Community Development Department. All applications must be received by noon on Monday, August 26.

For questions about the committee, please contact Zechariah Heck, Associate Planner, at 541-385-1704 or Zechariah.Heck@deschutes.org

