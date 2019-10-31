News

Deschutes County Public Health gets perfect score in review

100 percent compliance in 18 programs OHA reviewed

Posted: Oct 31, 2019

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:52 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Oregon Health Authority has completed its triennial review of Deschutes County Health Services' Public Health division and found 100 percent compliance in the 18 programs that are reviewed.

The OHA conducts a comprehensive review of local public health departments every three years for most programs. These reviews assess compliance of local public health authorities, evaluate overall program effectiveness, and recommend modification to programs.

Deschutes County is the second county in Oregon to achieve a 100% compliance report.

OHA representative Danna Drumm presented the results of the triennial review to the Deschutes County Board of County Commissioners last week.

"We congratulate our public health staff and celebrate their commitment to deliver quality and comprehensive public health services in our community," said Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair.

Deschutes County Health Services – Public Health programs reviewed during the triennial review process include: Babies First Breath, Communicable Disease, Drinking Water, Emergency Preparedness, Fiscal, Food, Pool and Lodging, Health Officer, Healthy Communities, HIV Care and Treatment, HIV Prevention, Immunization, Nurse Family Partnership, Reproductive Health, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Tobacco Prevention and Education, Tuberculosis (TB), Vital Records, WIC, Administrative and Civil Rights.

