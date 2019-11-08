News

Deschutes County offers grants to curb wildfire risk

Project application deadline is Dec. 13

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 08, 2019 03:42 PM PST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 03:42 PM PST

BEND, Ore. -

Deschutes County is launching a new grant program that will provide funding for projects that reduce the risk of wildfire.

The County's new Fuel Reduction Grant Program is designed to assist communities with specific, short-term projects related to reducing fuels and improving defensible space in Deschutes County. 

A total of $40,000 is available to fund fuel reduction projects. Funding is supplied by the County’s portion of proceeds from video lottery gaming. 

Preference will be given to communities or neighborhoods that are working to be recognized as a Firewise USA™ site or are currently recognized as a Firewise USA™ site and are proposing projects consistent with their Firewise action plan and community assessment. 

Applicants must be working at the neighborhood or community scale (individual property owners are not eligible) to reduce wildfire risks.

A wide range of activities may be eligible for funding, including, equipment rental, supplies needed for community work parties, contracting out roadside chipping, fuel reduction or defensible space, and debris disposal fees.

Deschutes County discourages requests for regular maintenance (i.e. pine needle raking and removal) and ongoing operational funding that cannot be sustained beyond the grant period.

Interested applicants can learn more and apply online by visiting www.deschutes.org/grants.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving